Police investigating Big Run War Memorial Fund

After police vehicles were seen outside the Big Run War Memorial on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police issued a short release saying that they, in conjunction with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, are involved in an active financial theft investigation involving the Big Run War Memorial Fund. Police did not provide any further details, but said more information would be released in the future. Big Run Borough Council president Marlin Rearick confirmed that search warrants had been executed on the premises, but had no further comment. (Photo submitted)