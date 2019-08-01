Police file additional charges against Wonderling

Brookville Borough Police announced on Thursday that they had filed additional felony charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility against Michael Wonderling, 46, of Brookville, following a lengthy investigation into an incident that occurred in April 2019.

Police said that they had initially charged Wonderling, a teacher in the Brockway Area School District, with 35 felony counts of possession of child pornography stemming from an investigation jointly conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Jefferson County District Attorney's office and the Brookville Borough Police Department.

Police added that new information has been recovered by computer forensic specialists that led to a new criminal complaint being filed against Wonderling, who has now been charged with 913 counts of possession of child pornography and 11 counts of criminal use of a communications facility. Wonderling is currently out on bail from his previous arrest, police said.