Plow Days 2019 ring in spring

This weekend, local farmers once again kicked off the season gathering in Henderson Township for the 18th annual Plow Days, organized by the Past to Present Machinery Association (PPMA). Saturday brought beautiful weather to Day 1 of the event, as pictured here. An estimated 40 tractors could be seen plowing the fields on Saturday. PPMA would also like to invite residents to its annual show on Memorial Day weekend, May 24, 25 and 26, at the Sykesville fairgrounds.