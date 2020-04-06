Plow Day cancelled, but the plowing goes on!

You’ve heard the expression “the show must go on,” but it’s also true in many fields that “the work must go on.” This time of year is a busy one for farmers in their fields, and in this photo, submitted by the Triponeys, an annual tradition was carried out — though it didn’t have the same gathering mentality it has in past years, as a result of the recent restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania. The Triponeys said that Plow Days — an annual event that brings farmers together to share the workload — was cancelled this year, but the family was still able to get out in their fields on Saturday. Pictured here (on the tractors) are Jim and Brianna Triponey and Samuel Shepler, taken on the farm in Paradise.