Playhouse celebrates 31 Pre-K graduates at ceremony

Playhouse Children’s Center held a Pre-K Graduation Ceremony for 31 students moving on to kindergarten on the evening of Tuesday, June 19, in the Punxsutawney Area High School auditorium. Pictured here are the graduates (front row, from left): Cammerick Maines, Malakie Elliott, Sophia Cruz, Brielle Coulter, Tristian Beer, Nathan Clarke, Tucker Kilgore, Ryan Esposti, Connor Lovelace, Landyn Martz, Kaylnn Pennington, Parker Young, (middle row) Madelyn Higgins, Cole Fetterhoff, Emeri Brezenski, Jace Bennett, Kaysen Cary, Oakleigh Greene, Noah Kniseley, John Brown, Penelope Kinter, Dante Young, (back row) Liam Hales, Brooklyn Wagner, Vincent Miller, Kobii Chambers, Brantlee Cressley, Laia Hales, Jaylin Manners and Phoenix Wright. Missing from the photo is Sydney Griffith.