Pizza & Prevention coming this weekend

Pictured are some of the participants in this year's Pizza and Prevention, which is going to be held this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Punxsy Pizza on North Findley Street in Punxsutawney. Pictured (from left) are Nathan Shotts, Punxsy Pizza box manager; Denny Fetterman, Punxsutawney Eagles secretary; Brenda Cochran, Kengersky Insurance Agency; Ken Bishop, Lindsey firefighter; Bryan Smith, Punxsutawney Fire Department chief; and behind the wheel of Central's Utility 20 is "Slice" the Punxsy Pizza mascot.

Last year, they sold 4,832 "Chief" pizzas — 1,299 were baked and 3,533 coupons were sold at last year's event. Patrons can start calling in to order their "Chief" Pizza at 10 a.m. at 814-938-8132.

(Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)