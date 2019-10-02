Pizza & Prevention coming this weekend

Staff Writer
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Pictured are some of the participants in this year's Pizza and Prevention, which is going to be held this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Punxsy Pizza on North Findley Street in Punxsutawney. Pictured (from left) are Nathan Shotts, Punxsy Pizza box manager; Denny Fetterman, Punxsutawney Eagles secretary; Brenda Cochran, Kengersky Insurance Agency; Ken Bishop, Lindsey firefighter; Bryan Smith, Punxsutawney Fire Department chief; and behind the wheel of Central's Utility 20 is "Slice" the Punxsy Pizza mascot.

Last year, they sold 4,832 "Chief" pizzas — 1,299 were baked and 3,533 coupons were sold at last year's event. Patrons can start calling in to order their "Chief" Pizza at 10 a.m. at 814-938-8132.

(Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

