Pizza and Prevention will celebrate its 17th year this Saturday. Pictured (from left) are Matt Kengersky (Kengersky Nationwide insurance), Matt Strouse, Scott Fox, Jullian Witherow, Bernardine Witherow, Josh Wachob, Scott Anthony (Punxsy Pizza), Jarod Depp, Ben Bishop, JR Overly, Cody Craft, Chris Smith and Bob Peace, Fraternal Order of Eagles.