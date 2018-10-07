Pizza and Prevention 2018 breaks all-time record

It was another great day for Punxsy Pizza and Prevention on Saturday, as the record of 4,500 was broken at the 17th annual fundraiser that benefits the Punxsutawney Fire Department. Another happy supporter of Punxsy Pizza and Prevention and the Punxsutawney Fire Department is pictured receiving her Chief Pizza on Saturday afternoon. Pictured (from left) are Melissa McAfoos, Elk Run Volunteer firefighter; Josh McAfoos, assistant chief, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company; and Christina Ballinge, Punxsutawney, getting ready to enjoy her pizza.