Pink Heals, local fire companies show support for one of their own; benefit planned for Saturday

(Left photo) Pictured is the Pink Parade, as local fire companies escorted the Punxsutawney Chapter Pink Heals Fire Truck "Lesa" on a visit to Thomas Reesman Jr. in Gaskill Township on Monday. Reesman was a member of the Dayton Fire Company for many years. (Right photo) Pictured is Reesman (left) talking with Eric Aquino, Slate Belt Pink Heals Chapter, and Matt Strouse, Punxsutawney Chapter of the Pink Heals Fire Trucks.

The family is holding a fundraiser for Reesman — a bake sale benefit — at the Rossiter Fire Hall, 517 Central St., Rossiter, this Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. until they’re sold out. There will also be a special appearance from Punxsutawney Chapter of Pink Heals truck. Reesman was recently diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer. All proceeds from the benefit will go to him and his family.

Daughter Randi Reesman said there also will be some gift cards and certificates from local businesses for purchase or to be raffled off, and a drive-through option will be available. “You can contact me or my sister Rachel Guyer if you wish to donate,” Randi said, adding that all donations for the sale should be dropped off to Rachel or her by June 12. Those planning to donate can contact Randi, call or text 814-246- 4963, or Rachel at 717-809-0183 to let them know what you plan to donate and how much, so they can plan accordingly. If possible, donations can be pre-wrapped and packaged.