Phil Vassar, Lonestar to perform at PACC

Phil Vassar and Lonestar will be the featured acts of Holiday & Hits, a concert coming to the Punxsutawney Area Community Center Dec. 22.

Tickets, which are priced at $45, $55 and $65, will be on sale at the community center from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. They will become available for order by phone — (814) 938-9632, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday — starting Sept. 9.

Phil Vassar’s songs, spanning nine albums, include 10 No. singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including “Carlene,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Six-Pack Summer” and “When I love You.” He won two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Trophies and was once named ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist. His songwriting career blossomed in the mid-90s, when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”), Tim McGraw (“My Next Thirty Years,” “For a Little While”) Jo Dee Messina (“Bye Bye,” “Alright”) and Blackhawk (“Postmarked Birmingham”). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999 and 2001. He is currently marking 20 years of hits, and to celebrate, he is hitting the road on his Hitsteria Tour. He also hosts Songs from the Cellar, a wine-infused series of conversations and music with hit artists, songwriters, athletes and entertainers.

Lonestar — consisting of Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar and backing vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Dean Sams (keyboards and backing vocals) — has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of ten million album units since their national launch in 1995 and achieved 10 No. 1 country hits, including “No News,” “Come Crying to Me” and crossover hit “Amazed,” which was also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first record since 1983’s “Islands in the Stream” to top both charts. The band’s awards include ACM Single of the Year for “Amazed,” which also won the Song of the Year award, and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, as well as a 2017 People’s Choice Award nomination for Best Country Group. With over 100 dates worldwide per year, Lonestar is celebrating over 25 years together. This year, they are commemorating the 20th anniversary of the album “Lonely Grill” with a new show.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22, with the show to begin at 7:30 p.m. The community center can be found at 220 N. Jefferson St. in Punxsutawney. For concert updates, follow TK Punxsy Productions on Facebook.