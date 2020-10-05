Phil-ing thirsty? Gobbler’s Knob hosts wine festival

The annual Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival sponsored by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club and Chamber of Commerce brought visitors from out of town to the festival. Pictured (from left) are Nicole Pompeii of DuBois; Jory Serrian, Daybreaker, holding Punxsutawney Phil; and Tracey Balbo of Jeanette.

Katie Donald, Groundhog Club executive director, said that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, they had to do things a little bit differently this time around. “We’re following all of the guidelines set by Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Department of Health, and people are being very compliant with the masking and face coverings,” Donald pointed out, adding that it was a great day, and the weather was wonderful.

She added that people seemed to be having a great time, even though the event looked different this year. Donald said having the event outdoors is a big help, and they were able to utilize their new pavilion and had many people sitting at tables under the awning, which surrounds a good portion of the building.