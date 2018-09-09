Phil granted seven more years of life at elixir ceremony

Not even the rainy weather could stop Punxsutawney Phil from receiving the Elixir of Life from the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle at the 120th Annual Groundhog Picnic, which will provide him another seven years of life. "We got Phil out for the 120th Groundhog Picnic, and he was full of energy and enjoyed the elixir," said Punxsutawney Groundhog President Bill Deeley. "I think he's going to be in great shape, and he can make it to 200-plus years old." Along with Phil, his faithful followers also made the trip up to Gobbler's Knob, despite the weather, and cheered him on while also enjoying the activities at the picnic and downtown with Wojack Weekend. "Despite the weather, it still was nice a turnout, but not as great as what we would have liked. But the people who did come for the picnic and Wojack Weekend seemed to have a really great time. We did have a lot of great events, and we're looking forward to next year," said Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald. "It was a little bit slow due to the weather, but the kids in the park had a great time with all the activities."