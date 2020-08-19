PGC members do their part to ‘tidy up’ the town

The Punxsutawney Garden Club’s Weeding Wednesday crew came out on a Tuesday in downtown Punxsutawney this week, as club members mulched all of the tree areas and pulled weeds throughout the downtown area. Pictured (front row, from left) are Shelda Kramer, Zana Fye, Gloria Kerr, Kay Nesbitt, Kerri Stebbins, (back row) Dale Kerr, Butch Troutman, Dotty Jekielek, Barb Certo, Kay Ritchie, Linda Amundson, Mary Ann Anibaldi, Donna Grabany, Sharon Murray, Officer Frank Wittenburg and Kim Wittenburg. Missing from the photo is Judy Hampton. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)