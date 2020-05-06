PGC to manage Community Garden; 2020 applications available now

Pictured here at the Punxsutawney Community Garden are Butch Setree, greenhouse plant donor; Gloria Kerr, Garden Club president; and Rotary Club members Erin Cameron and Marlene Lellock. The Garden Club is taking over the management of the Community Garden from the Rotary Club. Setree is donating plants from his greenhouse to any garden plot renter this season as his way to support those who'd like to do some gardening. All are smiling behind those masks.

Kerr noted that applications to rent a half or whole square will be available by the end of this week in the plastic pocket on the front of the Community Garden sign on the site by the Presbyterian Church, along with information about guidelines for gardeners and an agreement to sign. Applications to rent the beds can be picked up at the site beginning on Friday and are being handled in this manner to facilitate no person-to-person contact. Those interested can also email drgkerr@gmail.com to request an electronic copy of the application.

There are 12 squares, each divided in half, for a total of 24 available plots. The cost is $10 to rent a half square and $20 to rent a full square for the season. Applications, along with a check for the fee rental, should be mailed to Kerr as soon as possible. Gardens will be ready for planting by May 20. Completed applications are to be mailed to Kerr at 1297 Starr Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Applicants will be contacted as soon as their applications, with disclaimer signed, are received and approved. Anyone with questions can contact Kerr at 814-427-2951 or by emailing drgkerr@gmail.com.