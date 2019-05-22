PGC bringing the beauty back to town

Pictured are Punxsutawney Garden Club members (left photo) Sharon Murray, Gloria Kerr and Dotty Jekielek and (right photo) Tanga Hopkins and Sharon Murray planting flowers in the hayracks that adorn some of the light standards in downtown Punxsutawney on Tuesday. The club spends lots of hours volunteering throughout the year — and especially during summer — with the hopes of keeping the downtown and surrounding areas looking beautiful. For more information from the club's endeavors, read the full story in Thursday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photos by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)