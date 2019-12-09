PFD holds food distribution from boot drive

Pictured are members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department who helped with the food distribution from the annual food drive (from left): Rod Doughty, fire police; Josh and Jake Bellerillo, firefighters; Tami McFarland, PFD president; and Larry McGuire-Rembowski, PFD secretary.

McFarland said that they raised $8,225 over a two-day period during the annual boot drive. "I'm so grateful to the citizens of Punxsutawney who graciously donated toward our food drive," McFarland said, adding that every year, they do this for the citizens of the area who are less fortunate than everyone else. "Of all of the boot drives that we do, this is my favorite."