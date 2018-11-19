PFD drive nets $8,750 for food banks

The Punxsutawney Fire Department held its annual food drive on Saturday and Sunday. Firefighters from Central, Elk Run and Lindsey were out throughout the weekend collecting money for area food banks to help make the holiday season a little brighter for those in need. The three fire companies combined collected $8,750. Distribution of the funds and food baskets will be in December, closer to Christmas. Pictured is Lindsey firefighter Ken Bishop receiving a donation from Gary Noerr of Punxsutawney.