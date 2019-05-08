A perfect day for Johnston, Lady Chucks

It was a "perfect" day for the Lady Chucks softball team on Wednesday, as Punxsy played host to District 9 rival St. Marys. (Left photo) Punxsy pitcher Kendal Johnston is seen here delivering a pitch early in the first inning of the game, and five frames later, Johnston had set down all 15 hitters she faced for the rare feat of a perfect-game victory. (Right photo) Punxsy’s offense piled on 10 runs, five of which were driven in by Elliott Ferrent. Ferrent is pictured here (left) approaching home plate and her waiting teammates after her third-inning grand slam. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)