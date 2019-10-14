Pennsylvania Memorial Home historical marker unveiled

On Friday afternoon, WRC Senior Services and the Jefferson County Historical Society held an unveiling for the new Pennsylvania Memorial Home marker located at the corner of Euclid and Second Street. Pictured are members of WRC Senior Services after the new marker was unveiled, with the Pennsylvania Memorial Home in the background.

The Pennsylvania Memorial Home was opened in 1890 by the Women's Relief Corps, which would eventually become WRC Senior Services, as a home for Civil War veterans, widows and orphans.