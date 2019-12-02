Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating animal cruelty incident

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Sunday that it was beginning the investigation into a video that has been circulating on social media during which an injured deer is being abused.

The Game Commission released a statement on Sunday that read: "The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of a video purporting to show individuals assaulting an injured deer. The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law. Pennsylvania state game wardens are currently investigating the matter.” The video itself, which is very graphic in nature, shows a pair of males abusing the animal.

Andrew Troutman, WCO southern Jefferson County, said that he's in the process of investigating the case. "We're still in the preliminary stages of the investigation," Troutman explained, adding that he doesn't see this dragging out. Troutman added that he believes the investigation could be wrapped up fairly quickly. "What usually takes the longest, once the charges are in the system, is to get through the judicial system," he said.

While the Game Commission is investigating, reports indicated that few details have been released regarding the investigation due to multiple factors, one of which is that the location where the video was taken was not yet clear, meaning jurisdiction was still being determined. Also, there is a possibility that person(s) involved in the video may be minors; identities of suspects have not yet been released at this time, either.

Brookville Borough Police also issued the following statement: "Brookville Police are aware of the trending videos of the incident with the two males. Although the individuals are from the Brookville area, the incident did not take place in Brookville Police jurisdiction. Therefore, all information received by the Brookville Police will be forwarded to the proper authorities. We thank everyone that has provided us with information concerning this incident."

This story has captured natural attention, and one avenue through which people are voicing their displeasure is through a petition on the website change.org. As of Monday evening, more than 333,000 people had signed the petition, according to the site’s counter.

If you have any information related to the video, the Game Commission is asking that you report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at 814-432-3187.