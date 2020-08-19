Pennsylvania Ag Secretary cancels in-person Farm Show over virus concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The massive annual Pennsylvania Farm Show was canceled as an in-person event on Wednesday because of the pandemic, ending the prospect of hundreds of thousands of people converging on the Harrisburg complex in January. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the Jan. 9-15 event will be conducted virtually instead, with a theme of "cultivating tomorrow."

"While this field may lie fallow in January, we are cultivating tomorrow," Redding said.

The Farm Show bills itself as the country's largest agricultural exposition under a single roof, featuring about 6,000 animals and 10,000 competitive exhibits. Like an enormous state fair without the rides and carnival barkers, the Farm Show is part professional development for farm families, along with a range of entertainment, from horse shows and tractor pulls to an annual butter sculpture.

The Farm Show was dramatically changed for several years during World War II, when much of what is now a 24-acre complex was devoted to war efforts. From 1943 to 1946 there were no exhibits, livestock or competitions.