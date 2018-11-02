PennDOT holds annual winter equipment inspection event

PennDOT District 10 held its annual winter equipment inspection Friday at the Jefferson County Maintenance office on Witherow Street, Fairview. Tina Szakelyhidi of Punxsutawney (first photo) is a PennDOT snowplow driver, and she’s pictured here in her International truck equipped with the special "Paint the Plow" contest winner, painted by students from Jeff Tech (second photo).