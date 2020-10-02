PennDOT adjusts dates for upcoming I-80 closure

Jefferson County — Interstate 80 road work and corresponding closures that were originally scheduled to begin on Monday have been pushed back a week, PennDOT announced on Friday. Beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, at 7 a.m., the westbound travel lane in the area of Exit 90, as well as the Exit 90 ramps, will be closed to all traffic. In addition, there will be a 12-foot width restriction in place for the duration of the emergency repairs. Work is expected to be complete and the area opened back up by Friday, Nov. 6.