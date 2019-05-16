Penn State DuBois Baseball soars to second-straight Small College World Series title

The best things in life never come easily, and for the Penn State DuBois Nittany Lions baseball team, that proved to be the case on Thursday in the championship game at the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series, as the team — which held the king seed entering the day — lost its first contest to Bryant & Stratton (Albany). They bounced back and came out swinging in the winner-take-all game that followed, though, and behind a seven-RBI performance by Toner Corl, the Nittany Lions won 12-7 to claim their second-straight Small College World Series title.

PHOTO: After winning the winner-take-all championship game in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association’s Small College World Series, members of the Penn State DuBois baseball team decided to “meet in the middle” — of the field, that is — to celebrate the achievement.