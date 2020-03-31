Penn Highlands launches virtual doctor visits, establishes dedicated COVID-19 unit

Penn Highlands Healthcare has launched virtual doctor visits to facilitate social distancing as the world continues to battle COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, chief operating officer Mark Norman announced during a teleconference on Tuesday.

“The safety of our staff and visitors and community continues to be our top priority,” Norman said.

In preparation for a potential influx of patients, Penn Highlands also announced the establishment of a dedicated COVID-19 unit in the DuBois hospital.

Virtual visits, designed so that people in need of treatment for conditions other than COVID-19 can continue to receive it, will be available through a program called MyDocNow on the MyHealthNow app. The app can be downloaded on an iPhone or Android, or online from myhealthnow-phhealthcare.org.

The first step, Norman said, is to call your doctor. Then, download the app, create an account and set the MyDocNow icon to appear in the app after an appointment has been scheduled. Most physicians within the Penn Highlands Healthcare system will be participating.

Also, for cases that require face-to-face interaction, Penn Highlands is introducing parking lot waiting areas to prevent people from gathering in the close quarters of waiting rooms. Patients will wait in their cars and receive a phone call when their provider is ready to see them.

Dr. Shaun Sheehan, head of a Penn Highlands COVID-19 task force formed three weeks ago, delivered an update on the hospital system’s readiness for the coronavirus. Though several cases have been confirmed in Penn Highlands’ service area, none of those patients are in its facilities. However, the task force is in regular contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, updating policies and processes for COVID-19 patients in alignment with their recommendations.

As of Tuesday, Sheehan announced, a dedicated COVID-19 unit is ready at Penn Highlands DuBois. While other Penn Highlands hospitals are capable of caring for COVID-19 patients, those in critical condition will likely be transferred to the higher level of care at the DuBois facility.