Penn Highlands cuts ribbon on Brookville Community Medical Building

Today marks the first day of operations for the Brookville Q-Care facility, which was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Monday evening. The office will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those in attendance to cut the ribbon were (front row, from left) Samantha Schrecengost, Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce; Tonya Woodel, executive director of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce; Ron King, Penn Highlands Healthcare Board of Directors chairman; Gene Hoak, chairman of the Penn Highlands Brookville Board; Erica Healey, Penn Highlands Healthcare; Joy Shaw, PA-C; (back row) Mark Norman, Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operations Officer; John Williams of P.J. Gresco; Annette Wielock, Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce; Julie Peer, Penn Highlands Brookville president; Morgan Miksich, PA-C; Rene Wells, PA-C; and Sara Wolbert, CRNP.