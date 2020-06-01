Peaceful protest held in Barclay Square

Punxsutawney area students held a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday afternoon. The students showed support for the campaign during afternoon drive time on Monday in front of Barclay Square in downtown Punxsutawney, as many passing motorists honked their horns to show support.

Cris Dyson of Punxsutawney said he invited other students to come down to Barclay Square for a peaceful protest. "I wanted to show everyone that you can have a peaceful protest," Dyson said, adding, in response to some of the rioting that has taken place in protests around the nation the past few days, that he feels it hurts the cause when violence takes place. "The protesters in Pittsburgh agree with that too; it’s just a few people that are making a bad name for everyone else.”

Punxsutawney Borough Police were standing by during the protest in case any issues were to arise. Police said that they knew many of the kids involved and that they were exercising their freedom to protest on behalf of "Black Lives Matter." The protesters were true to their word as they held a peaceful protest.