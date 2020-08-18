Peaceful Pets holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Pictured here at ribbon cutting at Peaceful Pets Cremation Services, LLC, in Young Township on Tuesday are (from left) Beverly Brown, co-owner; Michele Reinhart, crematory technician; Randon Brown; Richie Brown, crematory technician; Rich Brown, crematory technician; Christie Brown; Reese Brown; Joe Beane, crematory technician; and Richard Brown, co-owner.

Peaceful Pets is owned by the Richard D. Brown family, who have served the area with cemetery memorials for the past 31 years. Rich Brown said that it’s been under construction for the last three-and-a-half years.

“As pet owners, we understand the emotional loss a person feels with the passing of a pet,” Rich said, adding that making this process as comfortable as possible for pet owners and their families is their first priority.