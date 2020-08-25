PCS starts new school year, welcomes Troutman as new administrator

Pictured are three Punxsutawney Christian School (PCS) students on their first day back after the long COVID-19 quarantine and summer vacation (from left): Addie London, sixth grade; Ike Markle, sixth grade; and Evelyn Reesman, kindergarten.

New school bells rang in the community for a second straight day, as the Punxsutawney Christian School (PCS) opened its doors for the new school year on Tuesday. PCS, like all the other schools in the state, has been closed since March because of COVID-19 and had a lot of work to do to get ready for opening day.

Brenda Troutman, the new PCS administrator, said she realized that she had her work cut out for her coming on board for her first year due to the coronavirus and how difficult it was to prepare for life — and school — in the time of COVID-19.

“We were all excited to be here face to face with our kids, instead of online like we were in the spring,” Troutman said, adding that there was plenty of excitement in the building for the first day — and as would be expected, things were just a little bit crazy at times. Troutman added that things went very well, and they are looking forward to a good year.