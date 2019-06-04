PCS celebrates three graduates

The Punxsutawney Christian School graduated a class of three on Tuesday evening. Pictured (from left) are valedictorian Shalyn Miller, Kayla Troutman, salutatorian Nick Mancuso and PCS administrator Lori Galbraith. PCS faculty presented each of the graduates with personalized awards reflecting their time at the school — an annual tradition. Mancuso received the Negotiator Award, Galbraith said, for his negotiation of guidelines and due dates. Miller received the Dr. Doolittle Award, "for always taking care of God's creatures." And Troutman received the Pirate Scout Award for knowing and connecting with future Pittsburgh Pirates.

The graduates were then presented with scholarships. The American Red Cross scholarship went to Miller, and the Marion Center National Bank scholarship went to Mancuso. After that, they received their diplomas.

Miller plans to attend Wilson College in Chambersburg to study veterinary medical technology, with a focus in pre-vet. Mancuso will go to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study safety science. Troutman plans to attend Arizona State University online to pursue a degree in mass communication.