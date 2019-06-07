PCS’ Latshaw receives Spirit’s 2018-2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year recognition

Pictured is the 2018-2019 Punxsutawney Spirit Elementary Teacher of the Year, Phyllis Latshaw, Punxsutawney Christian School (PCS), posing with her first-grade students. Latshaw (center) is also joined by Kaeli Dunich, Spirit ad representative (on her left) and Tracy Smith, Spirit publisher, at Harmon Field on Friday. The award is typically issued earlier in the school year, but Latshaw was recovering from injuries received when a fire destroyed her family’s mobile home on Route 949 in Corsica on April 8.