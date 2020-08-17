PAWC begins water main replacement on Harmony Road in Jefferson County

PennDOT District 10 has announced utility work on Harmony Road between Anchor Inn Road and Carrick Lane in Jefferson County.

A single-lane closure will occur each weekday until Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. as Pennsylvania American Water Company replaces a water main in the area. PennDOT noted that it is not involved in this work and was providing the information as a public service announcement only. For further information, contact David Drozd of Pennsylvania American Water at (412)780-6693.

