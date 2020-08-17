PAWC begins water main replacement on Harmony Road in Jefferson County
PennDOT District 10 has announced utility work on Harmony Road between Anchor Inn Road and Carrick Lane in Jefferson County.
A single-lane closure will occur each weekday until Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. as Pennsylvania American Water Company replaces a water main in the area. PennDOT noted that it is not involved in this work and was providing the information as a public service announcement only. For further information, contact David Drozd of Pennsylvania American Water at (412)780-6693.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
