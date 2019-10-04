PAW unveils new water tower

(First photo) The Pennsylvania American Water water tower, located behind the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, had its grand unveiling following extensive renovations on Friday. Pictured (from left) are Ralph Wawrzyniakowski, project engineer; Kevin Mortimer, Sr., superintendent of operations; Dan McGinley, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club; Mike Doran, president, Pennsylvania American Water; John Griffiths, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club co-handler; David Drozd, PAW senior supervisor of operations; Bill Deeley, president, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club; and Jon Natale, Sr., PAW manager of operations. (Second photo) Pictured is the newly refurbished PAW water tower behind the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.