Patient abuse trial results in guilty verdicts for two women

BROOKVILLE — The jury delivered mostly guilty verdicts at the conclusion of the trial of Hannah and Haley Shirey, former CNAs charged with having abused a pair of elderly dementia patients at Laurelbrooke Landing.

After a few hours of deliberation, the jury found Haley Shirey guilty of neglect of a care-dependent person and simple assault, and Hannah Shirey guilty of neglect of a care-dependent person, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. However, they found Hannah Shirey not guilty on a count of strangulation.

Witnesses called included other individuals who were present at Laurelbrooke Landing on June 6, 2017, when the incidents in question were reported to have taken place, as well as healthcare professionals and investigators. When the time came for the defense to call witnesses, both Hannah and Haley Shirey took the stand.