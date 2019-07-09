PASD providing free summer lunches at two locations

(First photo) Pictured here is a group of kids enjoying a free lunch at the Free Food Program at the PAHS Cafeteria, which will continue throughout the summer until Aug. 23. (Second photo) Pictured are kids at the Beyer Avenue Community Room enjoying a free lunch.

Denise Geist, cafeteria manager for the Punxsutawney Area School District, said that this year, there are two separate locations being offered, as the standard site of the PAHS cafeteria is still operating, and a new location is being offered at the Beyer Apartments in the community room. Geist said that Beyer Avenue began this week and will come and pick up food at the cafeteria and take it over to the community room from noon to 1 p.m. She added that they are open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PAHS.

Geist said the eligibility remains the same — any child age 18 and under can come to lunch, and it’s free. "We haven't been too busy, because the festival has been going on, but it will pick up now that it’s over," she said.