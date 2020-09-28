PASD: Free meals to be offered to every child, every day
Monday, September 28, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, the Punxsutawney Area School District will offer breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and younger. Pick-up will be via drive-through daily in two locations: in front of the Punxsutawney Area High School Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium doors or at the parent drop-off/pick-up lane at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. Meals will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Only one lunch and one breakfast per child per day is allowed.
Category: