PASD dedicates new sign

A new sign was dedicated in front of the Punxsutawney Area High School this week, sponsored by Krise Transportation and First Commonwealth Bank. Pictured (from left) are Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, Punxsutawney Area School District Superintendent; Dawn Martin, First Commonwealth Bank Financial Solutions manager; Jeff Long PAHS principal; Sue Fillhart, First Commonwealth Bank financial solutions; Tim Krise, Krise Transportation; and Dr. Michael Guidice, Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, assistant principal. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)