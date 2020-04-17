PASD announces plans through end of year

In a letter addressed to the parents and students of the Punxsutawney Area School District, Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski announced a number of items regarding the end of the school year in the light of school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts. Highlights included:

-- The letter issued a reminder that while the Continuity of Education Enrichment/Review Program is not mandatory, it is strongly recommended that students participate, as "all students have the opportunity to enhance their learning and improve their current academic standing/grades.

-- The program's end date for students will be Friday, May 29, with seniors' final day being Wednesday, May 27, in order to have final grades calculated. Report cards (based on the first three nine-week grading periods) will be mailed to students' homes on June 10.

-- A schedule for students to collect personal items from their lockers or cubbies will be announced by the end of April.

-- Yearbooks are currently being printed, with more details to come by mid-May.

The following information was also provided to graduating seniors and their parents:

-- Currently, graduation is being planned via a YouTube graduation ceremony and celebration to be held on Wednesday, June 3. Seniors will be contacted by administrators in the coming weeks with details. PASD is also planning, when social distancing regulations allow, a voluntary ceremony, with the date of that to be approved when allowable and safe for all attending.

-- Administrators and the Class of 2020 leadership are working to organize a virtual Variety Show activity. Seniors will receive more details as they become available.

-- Diploma and yearbook distribution will begin on or after June 4. Seniors will also be able to return computers at the designated times.

-- Due to social distancing protocols, the prom will not take place this year. If the social distancing requirements do suddenly change, PASD will reevaluate potential possibilities.

Also, PASD will continue its current Breakfast/Lunch Program through Friday, May 29 with one modification -- due to available space, the pick-up site of the Barletta Skate Park will be moved to the Playhouse Children’s Center at 218 Lane Ave. starting on Friday, April 17. Pick-up time will remain the same; 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. The district will announce Summer Lunch Program plans in May.

The ongoing Enrichment/Review Program schedule will see the program run each week through the end of the year, with the district noting that teachers will be available on Saturdays when needed to meet student needs. The last week of the program will be May 26-29. Student paper packet distributions will be held on April 27, May 11 and May 26.

"We will continue to provide updates as the pandemic continues. Working together, we will complete our current school year on a positive note. Please stay healthy and safe," Lesniewski said in closing.