PAHS wrestling program honors seniors

The Punxsutawney Area High School wrestling program honored its three senior members prior to hosting the Bradford Owls on Thursday evening. Pictured here with their parents are seniors (from left) Jacob Good, the son of Glenn and Lisa Good; Jacob Schuckers, the son of Charlie and Tracy Schuckers; and Jake Skarbek, the son of Greg and Kelly Skarbek. After the ceremony, the Chucks went on to best Bradford 33-24 for a dual meet win.