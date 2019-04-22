PAHS students to hold music/theater showcase

Punxsutawney Area High School Choir Director Erin Knepper has announced that this Friday and Saturday, various PAHS students will hold a showcase to feature their work. The Music Theater Workshop Class (second and third photos) will present its adaptation of "The Sound of Music," and the PAHS Show Choir (first photo) will present a medley of songs from the movie “La La Land.” Showcases will be held this Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, at 7 p.m. each evening in the high school auditorium. There is no admission fee. (Photos courtesy of Ken Diem)