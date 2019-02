The Punxsutawney Area High School will host a production of "A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story" by Elizabeth Downing Thursday, Feb. 21, and Friday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. General admission to the play will be $3 at the door, and reserved seating is $5. Pictured here are some of the cast members as they hold one of their final practices this week. (Photo by Nick LaBelle of The Spirit)