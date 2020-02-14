PAHS to present 'The Addams Family'

The Punxsutawney Area High School Dramatics, Musical Theater and Instrumental students have been hard at work rehearsing for the musical "The Addams Family," which will be the first full musical performed in Punxsutawney in almost 25 years.

Those interested in supporting the students in this endeavor and enjoying one of the shows can do so on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. or on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission and will be available at the door. Members of the public interested in purchasing tickets in advance can do so through a cast member. Anyone with questions can call Erin Knepper at 814-938-5151, ext. 1579.