PAHS inducts new class into National Junior Honor Society

The Punxsutawney Area High School welcomed its new inductees to the National Junior Honor Society on Tuesday night. The night featured speeches from Principal Jeff Long and the retiring officers from NJHS, Elizabeth Gianvito, Cooper Ritchey, Fatima Hasan, Hannah Pearce and Maeve Hanley. The speeches both congratulated the students, as well as discussed the meaning of the five attributes of an NJHS member: scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. Pictured here are the new inductees into NJHS. They are (first row, from left): Maisie Eberhart, Jayden Getch, Kaylee Guidice, Sydnee Haines, Aisha Hasan, Ryen Heigley, Jacob Henretta, Jordann Hicks, (second row) Sydney Hoffman, Elizabeth Long, Lyndsay Mallory, Madison May, Justin Miller, Dawson Neufeld, Lexi Poole, Chloe Presloid, (third row) Morgan Riggie, Brice Rowan, Carter Savage, Kaitlin Shaffer, Brooke Skarbek, Kaylin Smith, Joshua Tyger and Karli Young.