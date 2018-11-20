PAHS inducts 22 into National Honor Society

Pictured are the students who were inducted into the National Honor Society on Tuesday at Punxsutawney Area High School. They included (seated, from left): Samuel Shepler, Corbin Heitzenrater, Emmet Jamieson, Andrew Wehrle, Charli Smith, Samuel Rodgers; (middle row) Kylie Rosenberger, Taegan Ludwig, Holly Hartman, Makena Nesbitt, Grace Hall, Allison Doverspike, Abby Gigliotti, (back row) Ryan Roberts, Jacob Bellerillo, Garrett Fairman, Jackson Fezell, Sean Deeley, Owen Bartlebaugh and Alec Greenblatt. Missing from the picture are Autumn Buck and Julianna Shaffer.