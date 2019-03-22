PAHS hosts space-themed STEM night

On Thursday evening, the Punxsutawney Area High School cafeteria transformed into a science lab of sorts, as STEM night was hosted for Title I parents and students. (First photo) Pictured are Madison Rudolph (left) and Paige Rudolph making constellations with the stars. They got to pick the constellations including the Big Dipper and Little Dipper, and they constructed them from toothpicks and marshmallows. (Second photo) Pictured are Ellie Bodenhorn and Merle Aikens II trying a lunar landing. The students had to design a spacecraft that could safely land on the moon without tipping their two astronauts — which were two marshmallows — outside of their cabins. (Third photo) Pictured (front, from left) are Issadora Gourley, Kellan Cessna, Kaitlyn Cessna, Jacob Gourley and (back) Araina Young creating an edible comet. The project simulates when a comet is going through the cold of outer space and ice builds up and makes it very cold, while rocks start to form together to make the nucleus.