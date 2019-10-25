PAHS hosts final football Friday for 2019

On Friday, the Punxsy Chucks played their final football game of the year, hosting Redbank Valley — bringing the season for the football players, the cheerleaders and the marching band to an end. Redbank won the game 54-14. Pictured here are the cheerleaders celebrating a Punxsy touchdown, the band performing at halftime and the football team gathering in the end zone one last time after the game (bottom photo). For a full recap, see Saturday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)