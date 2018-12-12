PAHS hosts annual choir concert

Sounds of the holiday season filled the halls of the Punxsutawney Area High School as the choir took the stage during its holiday concert Wednesday night at the PAHS auditorium. Singing to a large audience, members of the combined chorus, which includes all students in the chorus program at PAHS, sang about unity. Some 200 years ago, composer Franz Gruber composed "Silent Night," a popular Christmas melody that promotes peace among all. The combined chorus performed "Silent Night" and "Hine Ma Tov," which translates to "Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity" to promote peace and good will. (Photo by Rose James/The Punxsutawney Spirit)