PAHS hosting online Art Show

Featured above are just a few of the more-than-250 pieces on display in the Punxsutawney Area High School Art Department’s virtual art show, which is highlighting the work of this year’s senior class. Pictured are pieces by (top row, left) Madysen Ewing-Digital Photography; (top row, right) Camden Emhoff-Art 4-Ceiling Tile; (bottom row, left) Breelyn Muth-Crafts-Silk Painting; (bottom row, middle) Mackenzie Brudnock-Art 4-Watercolor; and (bottom row, right) Isaac Knarr-Art I-Linoleum Block Print. The art show can be found on the Punxsutawney Area High School teacher page of PAHS art teacher Christina Young or can be found by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ybxr5sst.