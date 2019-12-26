PAHS hosting Carl A. Truance Holiday Classic this weekend

PUNXSUTAWNEY — This weekend — Friday and Saturday (Dec. 27-28) — Punxsutawney Area High School’s Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium will play host to the Carl A. Truance Holiday Classic basketball tournament, with a full slate of games set for today and an even fuller one set for championship day on Saturday.

Today’s action begins with a first-round boys’ game between Bald Eagle and Clarion at 1 p.m., with a girls’ game between Hazleton and Marion Center to follow at 3 p.m. The Punxsy programs will play a double-header to conclude the opening day, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. against Moniteau and the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m. against Marion Center.

Saturday’s action will begin with JV games between Punxsy and Marion Center — the boys’ game at 10:30 a.m. and the girls’ at 11:45 a.m. The girls’ consolation game will follow at 1:15 p.m. and will be followed by the boys’ consolation game at 3 p.m. The championship games will be played Saturday evening, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys following them at 7:45 p.m.