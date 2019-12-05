PAHS honors 27 students with NHS induction

Pictured are the students who were newly inducted into the National Honor Society on Thursday at the Punxsutawney Area High School. They included (front row, from left) Chloe Sproull, Katelyn Griebel, Madison Barr, Isabella Dienes, Elizabeth Stello, Riley Franklin, Sarah Weaver, Jadyn McMahan, Elizabeth Sikora, Murphy White, (middle row) Logan Storms, Allison Meko, Elliott Ferrent, Jenna Diem, Louise Bennett, Eliza Neal, Ethan Lainey, Benjamin Fezell, Benjamin Skarbek, Garrett Fischer, Daniel Kunselman, (back row) Graham Lott, Jacob Ebel, Brandon Ishman, John Mizerock IV and Kevin Kurtz. Absent from the photo is Mackenzie Martin.